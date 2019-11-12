News

BMW M2 CS Likes To Drift and Kill Tyres

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW M2 CS is finally official which means some footage from the BMW M crew has been released.

If you missed the news, the M2 CS packs a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo straight-six engine which has been tuned up to churn out 444 hp (331 kW) and 550 Nm of torque. This is delivered to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission as standard or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The M2 CS is scheduled to arrive in South Africa next year in “very limited numbers” so in the meantime we can watch the hottest 2 Series ever going sideways in the official launch film.

