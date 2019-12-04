Porsche 911 GT2 RS Crashed One Mile From The Dealership in Wales

Things went horribly wrong for a prospective Porsche 911 GT2 RS buyer in Wales last month after it was involved in a five-car accident near Cardiff in Wales while on a test drive.

The incident happened just over a mile from the showroom before the oops. Damage to the track-honed machine is fairly extensive which will result in a hefty repair bill.

Fellow driver, Hywel Williams said: ‘The guy had only just picked it up from Porsche around the corner and he claimed the brakes failed.”

No camera footage was available so we cannot comment on who was at fault but either way, it is sad to see such a superb machine looking a little worse for wear.