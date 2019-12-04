CrashNews

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Crashed One Mile From The Dealership in Wales

By Zero2Turbo

Things went horribly wrong for a prospective Porsche 911 GT2 RS buyer in Wales last month after it was involved in a five-car accident near Cardiff in Wales while on a test drive.

Related Posts

Hybrid Porsche 992 Will Be “Highest-Performance 911 of…

Next Porsche Hypercar May Use The Canceled F1 Engine

The incident happened just over a mile from the showroom before the oops. Damage to the track-honed machine is fairly extensive which will result in a hefty repair bill.

Fellow driver, Hywel Williams said: ‘The guy had only just picked it up from Porsche around the corner and he claimed the brakes failed.”

No camera footage was available so we cannot comment on who was at fault but either way, it is sad to see such a superb machine looking a little worse for wear.

Source Daily Mail
You might also like
News

Hybrid Porsche 992 Will Be “Highest-Performance 911 of All”

News

Next Porsche Hypercar May Use The Canceled F1 Engine

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR Smashes a Hockenheim Lap Record

News

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S To Pack A Whopping 641 HP (478 kW)

News

Manual Now Available For Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S

News

Is This Porsche Panamera ‘Lion’ Hunting A Nürburgring Record?

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us