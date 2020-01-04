Lamborghini Reveal Rear-Wheel Drive Huracán EVO

Lamborghini has revealed the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive “ready to give you the most exciting driving experience and maximum driving fun.”

The V10 engine delivers 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque enabling the Bull to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 325 km/h.

The rear-wheel drive version comes with specially tuned traction control system to deliver the most emotive, fun-to-drive experience in both dry and wet conditions.

Cosmetically you will notice a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes. The rear bumper is finished in high gloss black and incorporates a new diffuser unique to the Huracán EVO RWD.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The Huracán EVO RWD performance relies on the harmony between man and machine: driving skills and the Huracán EVO’s RWD mechanics deliver perfectly balanced dynamics, physical feedback and pure performance. The Huracán EVO RWD enhances the V10 Huracán line-up with a model appealing to brand newcomers as well as those seeking sublime driving fun.”