Lamborghini Urus ST-X Due This Year With Hybrid Variant Coming Too

Lamborghini will be introducing two variants of the Super SUV in the near future with one of those directions headed for racing.

We are expecting the brand to go racing with the Urus ST-X by the end of the year with a final production version to appear during the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final taking place in Misano, Italy (31 Oct to 1 Nov).

Another team is busy developing the plug-in hybrid variant of the Urus which should not actually be too complicated. The platform was designed with electrification in mind, and the other models built on it like the Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga already offer hybrid power.

“The most important part will be to define in what way a Lamborghini must use this electric energy, and in what way we can be different from the other users of this platform,” Maurizio Reggiani, head of R&D said.

He commented that the driving mode selector will have a big effect on how the plug-in hybrid system dispenses electricity.

“We have seven different driving modes in the Urus, and what will be important is that every driving mode use electric power in a different way.” Pressed for details, he singled out a “boost-oriented mode” created for maximum performance and an efficiency-focused mode that focuses on economy.