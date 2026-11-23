Ferrari has brought back the Challenge Stradale name with a 296 that weighs 140 kg less than the GTB and laps Fiorano half a second quicker than the Speciale. The road-legal two-seater made its debut alongside the 296 Challenge Evo race car at Ferrari’s 2026 Finali Mondiali in Barcelona, reviving a badge last seen on the 360 Challenge Stradale.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale Gets a 661 HP Twin-Turbo V6

Ferrari has removed the plug-in hybrid system and reworked the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 to produce 661 hp (493 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) at 6,250 rpm. The engine revs to 8,500 rpm and drives the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

With a dry weight of 1,330 kg, the Challenge Stradale reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds. That matches the Ferrari 296 Speciale and beats the 296 GTB by a tenth.

Race-Derived Aero Delivers 617 kg of Downforce

Ferrari developed the Stradale alongside the Evo, the latest version of its 296 Challenge race car. The road car gets a deep front splitter, stacked vanes ahead of the front wheels and a bonnet outlet that channels air from the radiators. A fixed rear wing and fully enclosed underbody help generate 617 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), 72% more than the 296 GTB. Semi-active dampers are standard, with a choice of Pirelli P Zero R or Trofeo RS tyres.

The rear mesh panel is a nod to the 360 Challenge Stradale. It houses two larger exhaust outlets designed to reduce back pressure and bring out the higher notes of the V6.

Stripped-Back Cabin and a 1:18.5 Fiorano Lap

Ferrari has removed the armrest, storage pockets and much of the carpeting, leaving parts of the chassis exposed. Carbon fibre door panels help trim weight, and the optional carbon fibre seats are up to 25% lighter per seat. The cup holder and wireless phone charger survive.

A track-focused predictive slip control setting is a first for a Ferrari road car. It works with ABS Evo, and Ferrari claims a Fiorano lap time of 1:18.5, half a second quicker than the 296 Speciale.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale South African Price

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale starts at R7,495,000 in South Africa. Scuderia South Africa has opened pre-orders for a limited period, including to first-time Ferrari buyers. Ferrari has set no fixed production cap, and production is expected to begin in 2027.