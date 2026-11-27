Techart is celebrating 25 years of its GTstreet programme with the introduction of its fifth-generation model, based on the latest 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Limited to just 100 examples worldwide, the new GTstreet combines substantially more power with functional aerodynamic upgrades, chassis enhancements and an extensive range of personalisation options.

Techart Extracts 811 HP From The Porsche 911 Turbo S

Using its Techtronic Powerkit, the German tuning specialist has increased the output of the T-Hybrid powertrain to 811 hp (605 kW) and 940 Nm (693 lb-ft) of torque.

That represents an increase of 100 hp (75 kW) and 140 Nm over the standard Turbo S, with no mechanical engine modifications mentioned.

The GTstreet can accelerate from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in just 7.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 322 km/h (200 mph).

For those wanting even more performance, Techart is preparing a 900 hp (671 kW) upgrade for 2027.

Aggressive Aerodynamics With 175 Percent More Downforce

The extensive exterior modifications are about considerably more than visual drama. Wind tunnel development has resulted in a 175 percent increase in total downforce at 140 km/h (87 mph) compared to the standard Turbo S.

Central to the aerodynamic package is a new rear spoiler dubbed the Tea-Tray, a nod to the iconic Porsche 930 Turbo.

Wider fenders, redesigned bumpers and revised side skirts complete the transformation, while customers can opt for an additional GT-Wing.

Wider Track And Revised Suspension

Techart has fitted its Formula IX Race monoblock wheels, reducing unsprung weight by one kilogram per corner.

The front track has been widened by 30 mm, while lowering springs bring the GTstreet 35 mm closer to the ground.

Combined with the Turbo S’s existing rear-wheel steering system, these changes should deliver a sharper and more engaging driving experience.

A front axle lift system is also included to make everyday driving a little less stressful.

Just 100 Examples Worldwide

Each of the 100 GTstreet builds can be tailored extensively to its owner’s preferences.

Customers can choose between gloss and matte carbon fibre finishes, bespoke leather and Alcantara upholstery, custom embroidery, unique perforation patterns and even a luggage compartment finished to match the cabin.

Every example will feature an individually numbered plaque.

Techart has already begun converting customer cars, with the first deliveries scheduled to take place before Christmas 2026.