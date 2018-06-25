Woman Crashes Ferrari 458 Italia Hard After Renting Just Minutes Earlier

A piece of traffic surveillance footage has surfaced online showing a woman crashing a Ferrari 458 in China mere minutes after renting it.

According to the report on Daily Mail it took place in the city of Wenling in southeastern Zhejiang.

As seen in the beginning of the footage the woman notes that this is the first time driving a Ferrari and that is is the “most amazing feeling”.

As you can see in the clip it is less than ideal conditions to be driving a rear-wheel drive supercar for the first time which results in the Maranello-built machine, busting through a traffic barrier and slamming into an oncoming BMW.

As you will see in the video the prancing horse has sustained some serious damage! Let’s hope she had the correct insurance for this rental.