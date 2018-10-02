News

Cosworth Confirms The Aston Martin Valkyrie Will Have World’s Most Powerful Naturally-Aspirated Engine

By Zero2Turbo

In a tweet shared earlier this year, Cosworth gave away some pretty juicy information regarding their engine development for the Aston Martin Valkyrie but quickly removed the tweet shortly after.

Related Posts

Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar To Pack A Turbo V6

Pirelli Reveals Aston Martin Rapide E’s P Zero Tyres

Obviously for the screenshot kings in the world, this was far too slow and we got ‘confirmation’ that the naturally-aspirated V12 would be the most powerful such engine ever used in a road car.

Cosworth CEO Hal Reisiger said that the Valkyrie’s 6.5-litrr V12 is being developed to put out “two to three hundred more horsepower” over any other V12 setup on the market. The 6.5-litre V12 in the Ferrari LaFerrari produces a maximum of around 950 hp when the car’s hybrid KERS system kicks in so on a conservative end, Reisiger is hinting at a design that will deliver at least 1,100 hp.

Considering the Valkyrie will set you back around $3.3 million it makes sense to pack such an insane piece of engineering.

Source TopGear
You might also like
News

Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar To Pack A Turbo V6

News

Pirelli Reveals Aston Martin Rapide E’s P Zero Tyres

News

Aston Martin Mid-Engined Hypercar Called ‘Project 003’ Coming In 2021

News

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and DB4 GT Zagato Continuation Pair Will Set You Back R115…

News

Electric Aston Martin Rapide E Will Push Over 600 HP

News

We Could See Unveiling Of Production-Spec Aston Martin Valkyrie As Early As This…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us