Lamborghini Will Not Make A Huracan Superleggera

As we all know, back when the Gallardo was in production, Lamborghini dubbed the hardcore version as the ‘Superleggera’. Shift along to the present day and the Gallardo replacement, the Huracan, received the ‘Performante’ designation when a more powerful and stripped out version was announced. But, Lamborghini is saying that the Superleggera name will not be coupled with the Huracan.

Having recently unveiled the Huracan Evo to the world which utilises the engine from the 640 horsepower (477 kW) Performante, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this mid-life refresh of the Huracan will inevitably get a special edition version. Alas, this will not be the case as Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer, Maurizio Reggiani, stated that the ,“[Supperleggera] badge is finished.”

“The short-term issue will be not how we can increase the power, but how to maintain the power when you consider all the new emissions regulations arriving. I mean, there’s APF (anti-particulate filter) designed to trap the ultra-fine particulates, which reduces the power further through reduced back pressure,” Reggiani said, referring to future emissions rules. “Euro 7 emissions regulations are also on their way and this means sticking the meter inside the combustion chamber for a potential reduction of power.”

In order to cope with all these new emission rules, there is no doubt that Lamborghini will have to develop more eco-friendly powertrains, such as hybrids. “We wouldn’t need so much power from the combustion engine and could look at alternatives.” The first Raging Bull to get a hybrid system will be the V12 Aventador.