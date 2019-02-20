News

BMW M2 CS/CSL Spotted Testing In The Snow

By Zero2Turbo

Various sources on the interwebs suggest we will be seeing a more hardcore BMW M2 variant sometime next year but at this stage we are not sure if it will be called the M2 CS or a full blown M2 CSL.

The latest shots show a camouflaged mule in the cold weather doing some testing but this is not an ordinary M2 Competition. The biggest giveaway are its M Carbon Ceramic Brakes, which are not available (either as option nor M Performance Part) on the M2 Competition.

It also sports a trunk spoiler that is different to the M Performance version and not yet seen before.

So far these are the known differences from the standard M2 / M2 Competition:

– Carbon ceramic brakes
– Carbon fibre roof 
– Sculpted hood with bulge
– Front spoiler lip
– Trunk spoiler 
– Rear diffuser
– 19 inch forged wheel Y-spoke Style 763 M
– Michelin Sport Cup 2 Tires

Potential performance enhancements are unknown, but at the very worst this car will deliver 405 horsepower (302 kW) from the twin-turbo inline-six found in the current M2 Competition.

