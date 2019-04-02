$2 Million Lamborghini Centenario Goes Through Automatic Car Wash
According to the uploader of this photos, this Lamborghini Centenario was driven straight from the factory to put in some fuel and get a wash.
Now there is nothing wrong with the first part but we all know these automatic car wash systems are a quick and nasty way to get your car washed and sometimes scratches the paint job in the process.
As a reminder, this Centenario is one of just 20 in the world and with a price tag of $2 million at launch (it is much higher now) one would assume it receives only the best in terms of cleaning and detailing.
Let’s hope it is a factory car because if a client saw this you can guarantee it would be the last Raging Bull they would purchase.