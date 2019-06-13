Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Is Real and Could See Limited Production

Yes, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato was announced as a concept car which usually leads people to believe that a working example of the car will never come to life. This was rather demoralising because let’s face it, a Huracán rally car is a dream car.

Thankfully, thanks to 3D printing, Lamborghini actually has a working example of the bad-ass off-roader and it may even see a limited production run.

The latest report on the Automobile Magazine suggests Lamborghini is seriously considering the prospect of putting the Huracán Sterrato into limited production. The words confirming the possibility of a production model of the Sterrato came from the company’s chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani.

He said, “Even though the budget is quite tight—it always is at Lamborghini—the provisional business case suggests that we can build this car at a profit. How is this possible, you ask? By manufacturing all restyled or new body panels, claddings, ducts, and splitters on 3D printers.

For this purpose, we developed a lightweight synthetic material which is in its final shape bolted or screwed onto the finished body. The idea for this car was born here in Nardo where we have both worlds next to each other. While the Urus is clearly more SUV than a sports car, the Sterrato is a Huracán with the abilities of a crossover.”

According to the Sant’Agata grapevine, the proposed plan would be to assemble between 500 and 1,000 units priced at approximately $270,000. Since the Huracán replacement is still some five years away, Lamborghini needs one new derivative per year to ensure steady sales of the current model.

According to the report, in 2020, we should expect to see the high-performance STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) and in 2021, the Sterrato should follow suit. For 2022, insiders are predicting a Huracán hybrid, while 2023 is the target launch date for the Superveloce.