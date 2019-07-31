News

Porsche Thinks The Taycan Will Outsell The 911 Immediately

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche has taken their time with the production version of the Taycan and by the sounds of things, it will be well worth it for them.

They have already taken about 30,000 pre-orders for its all-electric sports sedan and it has not yet been seen in final production specification.

Related Posts

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Base Model Revealed…

Porsche Only Sells Two Identical Cars Every Year

The car won’t even be shown until September’s Frankfurt show, but Porsche has already increased scheduled production output for the sedan to 40,000 units annually in preparation for the surge.

Porsche set an initial target of 20,000 units, bumped that to 30,000 a few months ago, and has now further increased the number due to demand for the car. Porsche currently sells about 35,000 911’s per year which may decrease when this is launched.

The price for the EV sedan has not yet been announced, but the going rumour is that it will undercut the base 911. This will most likely not apply to us South Africans however so don’t get too excited about this.

You might also like
News

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Base Model Revealed with SA Pricing

News

Porsche Only Sells Two Identical Cars Every Year

News

Sleek Porsche 917 Concept Study Could See Production

News

Porsche Reveals Power Outputs of Upcoming Taycan’s

News

R1.3 Million Porsche PTS Python Green Chromaflair Paint Requires Government Approval

News

We Might See Hotter Porsche Cayman GT4 “RS”

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us