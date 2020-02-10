Vorsteiner Preview SVJ-Inspired Lamborghini Huracán EVO Aero Kit

Tuning house Vorsteiner has taken to social media to share some rendered images of a new aero package for the Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

You may think it looks like a baby Aventador SVJ and you would be right as this was the inspiration behind the kit and we think it looks absolutely fantastic.

At the front, you will see the front bumper upright fin add-on as seen on the V12 flagship model at this time. At the back, you will notice a meaner and lower diffuser but the most prominent new component is the massive rear wing, complete with a middle strut like the one holding the air intake on the Aventador SVJ.

You also have the option of fitting a vented front hood which has taken the design from the official Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO.

As usual, all the components developed by the tuner will be bolt-on pieces using the original OEM fittings, which makes fitting and removing this aero package easier and a less permanent modification.

No pricing has been made available as of yet but this is one way to give your V10 bull that added presence so many owners desire.