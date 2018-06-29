News

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Just Demolished The Nurburgring Record With 5:19 Lap

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo has just absolutely smashed the lap record around the infamous Nurburgring after completing a lap in 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds.

Related Posts

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Converted Into Moby Dick Martini Racing…

Limited Edition TECHART GTsport Porsche 991.2 Turbo S…

Timo Bernhard (37, Germany) crossed the finish line of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife this morning at the wheel of the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. With this achievement, the two-times Le Mans winner and reigning World Endurance Champion has beaten the lap record on the revered 20.8 kilometre long German race circuit that stood for 35 years. On May 28 in 1983, Stefan Bellof lapped the world-renowned track with a Porsche 956 C in a legendary time of 6:11.13 minutes.

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo is a development of the Le Mans prototype with which Porsche won the Le Mans 24-hour race in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship three times in a row – manufacturers’ and drivers’ titles respectively.

A comprehensive press release with images, on-board video and quotes will follow later today.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Converted Into Moby Dick Martini Racing Tribute

Tuning

Limited Edition TECHART GTsport Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Revealed

News

Porsche Snaps Up 10% Stake In Rimac Automobili

News

Artist Releases Renders of What a Future EV 911 Could Look Like

Video

Porsche Taycan Pronounced ‘Thai Kaan’ Promises It Will Have Soul

News

New Porsche 911 (992) Set To Get More Power and Tech

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us