Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Pricing For South Africa

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the current production car lap record holder of the Nurburgring so it is no surprise that Lamborghini aficionado’s and customers are scrambling to get their hands on one all over the world.

For the very few customers in South Africa who have managed to secure one of these, they will need to part with a minimum of R10,950,000. We know this price will rocket by a few million with some of the options on offer and when the Aventador SVJ Roadster arrives you can add a premium of around R1 million to that tag.

We can expect the first unit(s) to arrive in the second quarter of 2019.

As a reminder, the angriest bull to come out of Sant’Agata Bolognese packs a naturally aspirated V12 power plant good for 770 hp (574 kw) and 720 Nm of torque. Dry weight is just 1,525 kg which will allow a 100 km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds and a 200 km/h sprint in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed is comfortably above 350 km/h.

Considering it is limited to just 900 units worldwide it could turn out to be a decent investment in the short and long run.