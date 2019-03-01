NewsVideo

New Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Spotted Testing With Crazy Aero

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche engineers are working full time to develop the rest of the 992 911 range with one of these models being the GT3.

Prototypes of the creation are showing up in the wild in their “production form” and a recent sighting sees the test car cruising, which meant the camera got a proper chance to film the thing.

Related Posts

Porsche Confirm There Will Be Petrol Variants For Next Macan

Porsche Confirm Next Macan Will Be Electric

As it has been the case with previous testers, we get to notice the super-sized wing adorning the posterior of the GT3, which isn’t all that different to what the carmaker offers on the racing incarnations of the 911.

As expected, the rear track of the GT3 seems to be heftier than that of the Carrera. And while this might seem normal, we’ll remind you that RWD Carrera’s now get the same hefty hips as the AWD models (this wasn’t true for the 991 generation).

When can we expect to see the 992 GT3 revealed? We might see something before the end of the year.

You might also like
News

Porsche Confirm There Will Be Petrol Variants For Next Macan

News

Porsche Confirm Next Macan Will Be Electric

News

TECHART GTstreet RS Revealed With 770 HP (567 kW) – One Coming to South Africa

News

Ruf Will Be Bringing Their CTR Anniversary To Geneva

News

Spy Shots Show Porsche Testing Taycan Sport Turismo Variant

News

Jerry Seinfeld Sued For $1.5 Million For Selling “Fake” Porsche At…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us