Firefighters Demolish Ferrari 488 Spider To Rescue Driver In Heavy Crash

By Zero2Turbo

Things went horribly wrong for the driver of this Ferrari 488 Spider in New Jersey USA this weekend after the car slammed into a street pole trapping occupants inside.

It’s believed that the driver of the Ferrari lost control of the vehicle at a high speed, resulting in the crash. 

According to preliminary reports, emergency responders rushed to the vicinity of Pearl and Carroll streets to investigate reports of a crash with injuries that occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and found a badly damaged white Ferrari wrapped around a utility pole with trapped occupants inside the vehicle.
Because the Ferrari was so badly damaged, firefighters had to take a saw to the 488 Spider before using the “Jaws of Life.”

EMS teams transported one badly injured individual to St. Joseph’s hospitals.

Source RLSMedia
Comments
