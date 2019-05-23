G-Power Can Crank Your BMW M2 Competition To 532 HP (397 kW) For Just R22,500

Having driven the BMW M2 Competition and determined that it packs more than enough horses as standard one can only imagine how impossible it is to drive with 532 hp (397 kW).

Well known BMW tuner G-Power is currently offering the Performance Software V1 S ECU tune for just $1,562 (approx. R22,500) until the 3rd of June. Sadly this is only offered in Germany but if you do manage to take them up on this offer, your BMW M2 Competition will deliver 532 horsepower (397 kW) and 700 Nm of torque.

That is a substantial 128 hp (95 kw) and 150 Nm increase over the factory standard car.

If money is of no concern to you and you simply want more power, then G-Power has another upgrade available for the M2 Competition. It costs about $22,315 and you end up with a 670 hp (500 kW) and 860 Nm BMW M2 Competition. The supercar levels of power rocket it to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds and up to 330+ km/h (205+ mph).