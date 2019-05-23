NewsTuning

G-Power Can Crank Your BMW M2 Competition To 532 HP (397 kW) For Just R22,500

By Zero2Turbo

Having driven the BMW M2 Competition and determined that it packs more than enough horses as standard one can only imagine how impossible it is to drive with 532 hp (397 kW).

Related Posts

BMW Pulling Out Of Endurance Racing After This Years 24…

BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i To Pack 523 HP (390 kW) –…

Well known BMW tuner G-Power is currently offering the Performance Software V1 S ECU tune for just $1,562 (approx. R22,500) until the 3rd of June. Sadly this is only offered in Germany but if you do manage to take them up on this offer, your BMW M2 Competition will deliver 532 horsepower (397 kW) and 700 Nm of torque.

That is a substantial 128 hp (95 kw) and 150 Nm increase over the factory standard car.

If money is of no concern to you and you simply want more power, then G-Power has another upgrade available for the M2 Competition. It costs about $22,315 and you end up with a 670 hp (500 kW) and 860 Nm BMW M2 Competition. The supercar levels of power rocket it to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds and up to 330+ km/h (205+ mph).

You might also like
News

BMW Pulling Out Of Endurance Racing After This Years 24 Hours of Le Mans

News

BMW X5 M50i and X7 M50i To Pack 523 HP (390 kW) – Confirmed for South Africa

News

Brilliant BMW Ad Features Newly Retired Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche

News

BMW X8 Could Happen After All

Driven

Driven | BMW X2 M35i

News

BMW M5 Edition 35 Years Celebrates The 35th Birthday of The Iconic M5

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us