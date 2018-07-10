Porsche Cayenne Coupé Spotted Testing In Public

Judging by these shots (seen below), Porsche are busy testing a coupé version of its third-generation Cayenne SUV to take on the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

Sources close to the manufacturer mention that sales for the sleeker Cayenne are set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 which should come as no surprise considering Oliver Blume has already given production a green light.

The five-door Cayenne coupé will of course be based heavily on its sibling and will be assembled alongside it at the Porsche’s factory in Leipzig, Germany.

The spy shots show the same new styling we know from the third-gen Cayenne but with a unique front bumper design. As expected, it adopts a newly styled liftback-style tailgate, altered rear side windows and a new tail-light design that is aimed at providing the Cayenne coupé with a sporting profile similar to that of the second-generation Panamera.

The crew over at Autocar used these spy pictures to come up with a very realistic (and probably quite accurate) rendering of the Cayenne Coupé (see above).