Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Revealed As Their 50th Convertible

Ferrari surprised almost everyone at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday with the unveiling of their 488 Pista Spider.

This is their 50th convertible model in their history and their most powerful one to date.

It shares its mechanical package with the 488 Pista coupe which means there is a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 behind the cabin pumping out a full 710 horsepower (520 kW) and 770 Nm of torque. This allows the drop top supercar to sprint to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds which means it matches the coupe in this department despite being 91 kg heavier.

It is a tad slower from a standstill to 200 km/h with a time of 8 seconds or 0.4s more than the version with the fixed roof and flat out, it will do a coupe-matching 340 km/h.

If you’re worried about the convertible supercar putting on a few pounds, there’s an optional one-piece carbon fibre wheels set shaving off 20 percent of weight compared to the standard diamond-finish 20-inch alloy wheels. To keep the weight in check, Ferrari removed the carpets and replaced them with patterned aluminum foot plates while the driver’s door handle is nothing more than a simple strap.

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but you can imagine the 488 Pista Spider is more expensive than the coupe.