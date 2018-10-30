Porsche Project Gold Sold In 10 Minutes For R45 Million At Auction

Porsche Classic took the covers off their new bespoke 993 generation 911 Turbo dubbed Project Gold back in August and now it has been sold during the RM Sotheby’s – The Porsche 70th Anniversary Auction 2018 event.

The Porsche managed to generate 37 bids in only ten minutes, with the highest one standing at an impressive €2,743,500 (approx. R45 million). That is an eye-watering figure but all the net proceeds of the sale (€2,589,027) will be directed towards the non-profit Ferry Porsche Foundation.

As a reminder, it is powered by a brand new 3.6-litre twin-turbo flat-six, the same in design as the original engine and developing 444bhp (450 hp; 331 kW), matching the power output of the 993 Turbo S.

Sadly for the new owner, Project Gold is not road legal so dont expect to see it out anywhere.