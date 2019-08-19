News

Is Porsche Working On An 820 HP (611 kW) “Uber Panamera”?

By Zero2Turbo

A Porsche Panamera prototype has recently been photographed testing at the Nürburgring and it looks like it has the least ground clearance of any Panamera model in the past.

According to Motor1 sources, the “Uber-Panamera” could get as much as 820 horsepower from an upgraded configuration of an existing engine.

Related Posts

This Gulf Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Factory Painted, Not Wrapped

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé Turbo S E-Hybrid Pack 670…

We want to believe this but we will take it with a pinch of salt for now because that is a serious power hike from the already potent 670 hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Whether this possible range-topper will also rely on electrification is not known at the moment, but the 150 hp power bump over the current flagship has allegedly been confirmed by engineers while talking to spy photographers.

If this is all accurate then we can expect the four-door monster to go after the Nürburgring four-door record.

Source Motor1
You might also like
News

This Gulf Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Factory Painted, Not Wrapped

News

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupé Turbo S E-Hybrid Pack 670 HP (500 kW)

Crash

Boy Racer Smashes Into McLaren, Bentley, Porshe and 8 Other Cars in London

News

Rimac Owner Impressed With Porsche Taycan

News

Porsche Thinks The Taycan Will Outsell The 911 Immediately

News

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe and Cabriolet Base Model Revealed with SA Pricing

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us