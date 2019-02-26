Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder Drops Its Top Ahead Of Geneva

As expected the drop top version of the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO has been revealed ahead of its global premiere at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Just like its Coupe sibling the Huracán EVO Spyder packs a naturally aspirated V10 which pushes out 640 hp (477 kw) and 600 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

“The Huracán EVO Spyder incorporates all the performance, next-generation vehicle control and aerodynamic features of the EVO coupé, with its own unique personality and a driving excitement that only an open-top car can offer,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Spyder continues the Huracán EVO’s evolutionary charge: extremely easy to drive while excelling as a highly responsive, fun super sports car. Particularly with the roof open, the emotive sound of the naturally aspirated engine and the refined, lightweight exhaust system take the sensory experience to a new level. The Huracán EVO Spyder’s design, performance and exhilarating open-air drive experience is literally breath-taking.”

Yes it is simply a Huracán EVO that can drop its roof but what do you need to know?

With roof either up or down, the aerodynamic competency of the EVO Spyder, has more than five times the downforce and efficiency of the original Huracán Spyder

The electrohydraulic, lightweight soft top opens via a button positioned on the central tunnel in just 17 seconds up to a driving speed of 50 km/h (31 mph).

How good does it look finished in Verde Selvans? This is an iconic new Lamborghini four-layer green, and one of an enhanced range of colors and trims available for the Huracán EVO coupé and Spyder.